(KERO) — Pumpkin fans can celebrate. Starbucks is bringing the pumpkin spice latte back earlier than ever before.

The drink is making its seasonal debut Tuesday, one day earlier than last year.

The roll out comes after other competitors, like Dunkin', make their fall line ups available earlier as well.

Dunkin' brought out its pumpkin drinks last week.

Also making a return Tuesday at Starbucks is the pumpkin cream cold brew, a pumpkin scone, and pumpkin cream cheese muffin.