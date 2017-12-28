Starbucks releases three drinks for New Year's

WMAR
1:36 AM, Dec 28, 2017
1 hour ago

The drinks are available through next week.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Starbucks is getting ready to ring in the New Year with new drinks. 

They released the Black and White Mocha Collection Wednesday. There's three beverages to celebrate 2018. 

The Black and White Mocha, Black and White Hot Cocoa and Black and White Frappuccino are available at participating locations. 

They're available through the first week of January. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News