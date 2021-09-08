Watch
Statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital

Steve Helber/AP
Crews remove the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Confederate Monument Richmond
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 17:18:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of the nation’s largest Confederate monuments has come down in the former capital of the Confederacy.

The figure of Gen. Robert E. Lee atop a horse towered over Richmond, Virginia, for more than a century. It was lowered to the ground Wednesday morning, and a work crew began cutting it into pieces.

A crowd of onlookers erupted in cheers and song. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the statue’s removal last summer, citing nationwide pain over the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis. Litigation tied up his plans until the Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way last week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
