Steak 'n Shake sues employee from Missouri who claimed meat was filled with worms

A former employee of the burger chain Steak ’n Shake is being sued by the company after she claimed that some of the ground beef at a location near St. Louis was filled with worms, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

The lawsuit alleges that Melissa White told managers that the meat had worms in it, but would not show the hamburger patties. The suit says that managers checked the rest of the meat, not finding any worms.

White then allegedly told customers that the burgers had worms in them, prompting the customers to leave immediately.

White then posted on her Facebook page, posting a picture of the alleged tainted meat. White claimed that she was then fired, and that no one checked the meat.

According to the Post Dispatch, White deleted a Facebook comment that had a photo of a health inspector's report that claimed the spots in the meat were from fat, and not worms.

The suit asks for White to delete her Facebook post, and for unspecified damages for defamation.