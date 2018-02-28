Stoneman Douglas High School students return to class after tragedy

Stephanie Susskind
2:40 AM, Feb 28, 2018
2 hours ago

Classes are now back in session at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since the Feb. 14 shooting.

For the first time in two weeks, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will attend class following the tragedy at took 17 lives.

Angela Tanner, rests against the fence that surrounds the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on February 18, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police have arrested 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz for killing 17 people at the high school. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARKLAND, Fla. - Two weeks after a gunman took the lives of 17 people at a Broward County school, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to class for the first time.

FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting

An emotional day is ahead for the 3,000 students who attend the school, but the community and country has rallied around them following the tragedy.  

The school's principal tweeted an encouraging message Tuesday night saying, "Looking forward to tomorrow Eagles! Remember our focus is on emotional readiness and comfort not curriculum."

Teachers and staff have spent the last few days preparing the students' arrival. Security is very tight at the school with Broward County deputies now authorized to carry rifles on campus.

Students will be dismissed at 11:40 a.m. each day this week as they transition back to a sense of normalcy after two heartbreaking weeks. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News