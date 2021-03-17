Strawberries top Environmental Working Group's 'Dirty Dozen' list for most pesticides

Strawberries again took the top spot on the Environmental Working Group's annual "Dirty Dozen" fruits and vegetable list for its highest pesticide traces.

The list is based on samples taken by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The nonprofit then ranks residue levels of fruits and vegetables left by pesticides.

Two new foods added onto the list in 2021 were collard and mustard greens, who joined the list, sharing the No. 3 spot with kale.

The nonprofit recommends people buy foods from its Clean 15 list if they can't afford or don't have access to organic foods.

The Clean 15 list contains the ranks of fruits and vegetables with the least amount of pesticide residue.

Avocados took the top honors of that list this year, followed by sweet corn and pineapple.