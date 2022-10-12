Student injured by Raiders WR Davante Adams calls shove ‘unsportsmanlike,’ ‘act of violence’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The college student who was injured after being shoved by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams released a statement Wednesday through his attorney.

Dan Curry with the Brown & Curry Law Firm said the student, who was carrying equipment for a camera operator on his “first day on the job,” has asked to remain anonymous, but through an attorney he said:

"What happened was egregiously unsportsmanlike and an act of violence that should not be excused by the NFL."

Raiders star Davante Adams shoved a camera/sound guy when exiting the field. pic.twitter.com/jVvoaKEqcA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2022

Curry said his firm is continuing to investigate the incident and "evaluate his legal options."

Adams was cited Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court with misdemeanor assault.

As Adams left the field after the Raiders’ 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the unnamed college student walked in front of him.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

The student didn’t appear to see Adams, who then shoved him to the ground near the tunnel that leads to the stadium’s visitors’ locker room.

Adams didn’t stop to check on the student as he continued up the tunnel.

A security guard helped the student to his feet and continued onto the Chiefs’ sideline.

Eventually, the student went to the hospital complaining of whiplash, a headache and possible minor concussion, according to a KCPD police report of the incident.

ESPN reported that the student was working as a freelancer for its Monday Night Football broadcast.

Adams, 29, has retained J.R. Hobbs, a well-known Kansas City-area defense attorney for the rich and powerful.

Hobbs declined to give a statement about the incident, but said he was working on Adams’ behalf to get in touch with the student, his family or their attorney.

Adams apologized for the shove after the game saying it was partly in “frustration,” but that he “shouldn’t have responded that way.”

"Before I answer anything, I want to apologize to the guy, some guy running off the field. He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him for that," Adams said. "That was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams is due in city court Nov. 10. He also could face a fine or suspension from the NFL for the incident.

"The matter is under review," an NFL spokesperson said via email to KSHB 41. “We do not have a timeline.”

Las Vegas has a bye this week, giving the league time to decide what, if any, punishment Adams should receive.

This story was originally published by KSHB's Todd Palmer in Kansas City, Missouri.