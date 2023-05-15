Watch Now
Student loan payments will resume this year, process begins no later than June 30

Federal student loan payments have been frozen for more than 3 years due to the pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Education is preparing to restart student loan payments.
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 15, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — The U.S. Department of Education is preparing to restart student loan payments.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says the department will begin the process of seeking payments no later than June 30th. The timing depends on the Supreme Court's ruling on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan which could erase $20,000 in debt relief for borrowers.

Federal student loan payments have been frozen for more than 3 years due to the pandemic.

Now that the national covid emergency is over the Biden Administration says they will not extend the pause again.

