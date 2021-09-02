Watch
Supreme Court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this June 30, 2021, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. The court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Supreme Court Abortion Ruling
Posted at 7:55 AM, Sep 02, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force.

The court's action for now strips most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. The court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law, which went into effect Wednesday.

The Texas law was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May. It prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.

Anti-abortion groups cheer the court’s action. Abortion providers vow to “keep fighting."

