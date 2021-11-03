Watch
Supreme Court hears arguments in major gun rights case

Jose Luis Magana/AP
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, as television cameras are set up. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that centers on New York’s restrictive gun permit law and whether limits the state has placed on carrying a gun in public violate the Second Amendment.
U.S. Supreme Court
Posted at 10:03 AM, Nov 03, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Supreme Court justices appear concerned a broad ruling in favor of gun rights could threaten restrictions on firearms in subways, bars, stadiums and other places where people gather.

The court is hearing arguments Wednesday in its biggest gun case in more than a decade. It's a dispute over whether New York’s restrictive gun permit law violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

The court’s 6-3 conservative majority gives gun rights advocates hope the justices will use this case to expand gun rights. New York and its allies have focused on the prospect of more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles if the court strikes down the state law.

