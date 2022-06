The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a New York gun law that requires a license for public carry of a firearm violated the Second and 14th Amendments.

The Court's six conservatives voted in concert as the three liberals voted in opposition. The opinion was written by Clarence Thomas.

"The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not "a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees," Thomas wrote.