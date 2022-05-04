Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Survey: Nearly half of LGBTQ youth considered suicide in the past year

Same Sex Silencing
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - Participants with the Alliance for GLBTQ Youth march at the annual Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade
Same Sex Silencing
Posted at 8:59 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 12:00:41-04

The rate of LGBTQ youth seriously considering suicide continues to climb, according to a new survey from The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ people.

The study says 45% of LGBTQ people, between the ages of 13 and 24, "seriously considered" attempting suicide in the past year.

“The Trevor Project’s research demonstrates that suicidal thoughts have trended upward among LGBTQ young people over the last three years," said Amit Paley, CEO & executive director of The Trevor Project.

The organization believes the impacts of COVID-19 and political attacks on the LGBTQ community are factors in the upward trend in people seriously considering suicide.

Transgender and nonbinary youth are the most at-risk groups, according to the survey. One in five transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide in the past year, the study says.

The Trevor Project says the study points out ways that suicide is prevented, including living in an accepting community and having strong support from family and friends.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!