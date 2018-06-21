Suspect arrested in death of rapper XXXTentacion

Fair
22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams was taken into Wednesday evening custody by the Broward County, Florida Sheriff's Department.
POMPANO BEACH, Florida — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion, who died Monday after being shot while he sat inside his SUV outside of a motorcycle dealership.
Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday evening, according to the Broward County, Florida Sheriff's Office. He faces first-degree murder charges.
Police had surveillance video to help during the investigation.
A vigil for the deceased 20-year-old rapper, whose name is Jahseh Onfroy, was conducted Wednesday in Florida.
