Suspected tornado causes damage in Oklahoma

COWETA, Okla. — Late Sunday night, a possible tornado touched down in Coweta, Oklahoma, leaving behind damage throughout its path.

The tornado hit the city around 10:45 p.m. near Coweta High School.

Went back into our KJRH radar data and this shows the tornado approaching the Coweta area, going through Coweta, then the rotation decreased before 11p. #2News #OkWx pic.twitter.com/x3uLpVnX2m — Brandon Wholey KJRH (@BrandonWholey) October 11, 2021

The storm reportedly damaged several homes near the high school, as well as the school itself. Reported damages include fallen tree limbs, fallen power lines, and debris found in yards across Coweta.

Emergency crews arrived in Coweta early Monday morning and are responding to the damage.

Coweta Public Schools also canceled in-person and virtual classes scheduled for the week to assess the damage done in the area.

2 News Oklahoma Storm damage at Mission Intermediate School in Coweta.

The Phillips 66 gas station across the street from the school had damage to its roof after the storm rolled through. It was closed at the time the storm hit.

The City of Coweta confirms there are no injuries or fatalities that have been reported following the storms on Sunday night.

Power lines are still being repaired at this time.

Senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Chuck Hodges, told the Associated Press that crews would go out sometime Monday to assess and see how many tornadoes struck.

Another city in Oklahoma, Anadarko, also saw buildings damaged, the news outlet reported.

Baseball-sized hail was also reported in Norman.

Oklahoma wasn't the only state rocked with severe storms on Sunday.

According to the AP, severe weather also hit parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas with heavy rains, lightning, and wind.

The AP reported that survey crews were heading out to the southwestern part of the state to see if tornadoes supposedly caused damage.

In Kansas City, the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs was delayed for an hour due to lightning.

Ryan Love at KJRH first reported this story.