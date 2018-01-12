Teen goes viral with unique 'Star Wars' videos

Haze
HI: 62°
LO: 44°
Dani Ochoa, a 19-year-old Pima Community College student whose "Star Wars" videos have drawn hundreds of thousands of views online.
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Dani Ochoa is a 19-year-old Pima (Ariz.) Community College student whose "Star Wars" videos have drawn hundreds of thousands of views online.
And she hasn't even needed a lightsaber to achieve internet fame. Here instrument of choice? A pencil.
Ochoa scratches out the rhythms to "Star Wars" tunes by putting pencil to paper.
Here is "'Cantina Theme' played by a pencil and a girl with too much time on her hands":
And here is "Imperial March played by pencil:"
The nations President Donald Trump reportedly referred to as "shithole countries" are responding to his remarks.
Trump criticized the "Obama administration" sale of the old U.S. Embassy in London as a "bad deal" in a tweet late Thursday.
Israel will bar entry to 20 global organizations that boycott it. Among them an American Jewish group whose director's husband and kids are Israeli.
Nigel Farage said he's "reaching the point of thinking" the U.K. should vote again on whether to leave the European Union.