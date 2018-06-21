Tennessee Navy sailor killed while deployed in Africa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A U.S. Navy sailor from Tennessee was killed while deployed overseas in East Africa.

Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew I. Holzemer was deployed in support of Special Operations Command Forward in East Africa for U.S. Africa Command.

Holzemer died June 17 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, as a result of a non-combat related incident.

No other details, which was placed under investigation, were released about the incident.

