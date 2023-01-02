Tennis great Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Martina Navratilova revealed on Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

Navratilova told tennis.com that doctors discovered she had an unrelated form of breast cancer during throat examinations.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Navratilova said in a statement to the website. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

According to the WTA, Navratilova underwent testing after noticing an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November. The former world No. 1 will reportedly begin treatment this month.

The 66-year-old was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010.

Navratilova is one of the most accomplished tennis players ever. She won 59 Grand Slam titles in a career that spanned over four decades.