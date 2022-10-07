Watch Now
NewsCovering America

Actions

Texas sheriff’s office finds 84 undocumented immigrants in trailer

US Border Wall
Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
US Border Wall
Posted at 11:36 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 15:08:11-04

Sheriff Eddie Guerra of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said his agency rescued 84 undocumented migrants from a tractor-trailer on Thursday.

"A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence ... and seeing people unloading from the trailer," he said.

Guerra told CNN that the migrants were from Central America, and none reported injuries.

The trailer was spotted about eight miles from the United States/Mexico border.

It’s unclear if the undocumented immigrants will make an asylum claim.

They were rescued amid a rise in apprehension at the border.

Through August, there have been more than 2 million apprehensions at the border in the fiscal year 2022 (which ended in September). Even with a month remaining in the fiscal year, the CBP has already set a record for the number of apprehensions at the border.

Migrants who claim asylum are generally released after being processed by CBP while they await a court hearing. U.S. statistics show that nearly two-thirds of asylum claims are rejected, causing those seeking asylum to be deported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to see Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to See the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra