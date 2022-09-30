Texas warden, brother arrested for a deadly shooting at the U.S./Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (KERO) — A now-former Texas jail warden and his brother are now in police custody after allegedly taking part in a shooting that killed one Mexican national and wounded another.

Mike Sheppard, the warden, and his brother Mark were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility today. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the brothers were in a truck that pulled up to a group of 13 migrants who had stopped on the side of the road to get some water and opened fire on them.

One of the migrants, a man, was killed. Another, a woman, was hospitalized. Officials say she is in stable condition.

Sheppard has been fired from the West Texas Detention Center due to an off-duty incident. He had worked at a facility in Sierra Blanca, an unincorporated area of Texas about 15 miles east of the U.S./Mexico border.