Dancing boy, 5, steals show at NBA game

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch, but the game's highlight might have been a 5-year-old boy dancing superstar.

Tavaris Jones not only knows how to dance but he knows how to entertain a cheering crowd and a light up an entire room.

Jones opened the half-time show with the Cleveland Cavaliers Scream Team, and it's safe to say he's the real MVP.

His dance moves have already gone viral. Last year, he appeared on The Ellen Show.