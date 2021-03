BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Transportation Security Administration has released its latest numbers for the number of people that have been screened at airport security.

Officials say they have screened 1,407,223 people at airport checkpoints on Thursday March 18th.

According to the TSA, it was the eighth consecutive day of checkpoint volume above 1 million. The last time throughput was this high was on March 15, 2020, when 1,519,192 people passed through TSA checkpoints.