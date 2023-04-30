(KERO) — The United States is now evacuating its private citizens from Sudan. The state department confirms the first convoy to take private citizens out of the war torn country arrived in Port Sudan on Saturday.

The convoy traveled from Khartoum to the port, some relatives of those initially trapped in the conflict say the United States should have acted sooner.

"None of these people want to be in a war zone . None of these people want to have their kids' lives endangered or their loved ones in harms way, yet the United States government evacuated 70 diplomats on three helicopters and left the rest to rot," said Muna Daod who's parents left Sudan

The citizens who arrived at the port will now travel on to Saudi Arabia and will either stay or head to a final destination.

A state department spokesman says the United States has reached out to its citizens in Sudan and has offered to help anyone who wants to leave the country.