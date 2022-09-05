The Weekend abruptly stops LA concert due to vocal issues

Fans of The Weekend were left disappointed on Saturday after the singer stopped his show, mid-performance.

The singer was performing at SoFi Stadium when he stopped and told his fans that he couldn't go on because he lost his voice.

"This is killing me, I don't want to stop the show but I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now," The Weekend said.

In videos posted online, fans could be heard booing and yelling as The Weekend was apologizing.

The singer said he would make sure everyone got their money back. He added that he would return to Los Angeles to put on a show.

"I'm so sorry," he said. "I love you guys so much."

Late Saturday night, The Weekend tweeted, "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated. Felt it go out and my heart dropped."

The Weekend's website has not published a new tour date for Los Angeles.