These major restaurant chains say they'll be open for Thanksgiving. Here is what they're offering

While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition.

Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.

Note that some national chains, especially fast food restaurants, not listed are franchised owned, and often the decision to open is left to local ownership.

Here is a list of major chain restaurants opting to open for Thanksgiving (hours and participation vary):

Boston Market: Boston Market might not have its Thanksgiving Day buffet anymore, but there will be some choices off of its menu. Here is a look at their offerings.

Buca di Beppo: Buca di Beppo offers diners the option of enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal in the restaurant or by catering. Buca di Beppo’s catering options come in servings of 10 ($330) or 20 ($560). There are also feasts to go for families of three ($99) and six ($186). Click here to read more.

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel calls Thanksgiving its "busiest day of the year” as it is open for its normal hours and menu. For those looking for catering, Cracker Barrel is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for 10, including turkey, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, choice of two sides, rolls and two pies. The price varies by location.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse: For $53, guests can enjoy a three-course turkey dinner that includes all the traditional fixings. If you prefer steak, customers can order a filet mignon for an extra $15. To RSVP, click here.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral will be open with a special Thanksgiving buffet, among other entrees. Prices vary by location. Click here to see the buffet menu.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: The steak house will have a special three-course dinner for $47.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids with all your holiday favorites including: Oven-roasted turkey breast; sausage and cornbread stuffing; homemade turkey gravy; and pumpkin cheesecake. Reservations are available by clicking here.

Sheetz: If you're just looking for a good ol' hamburger or slice of pizza, this will be a safe bet. All of the gas station's restaurants are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Waffle House: Almost every Waffle House location offers hash browns and other classic items 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving.