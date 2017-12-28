These were some of the most-engaging stories of 2017

A company that measures how consumers engage with digital content has released a list of articles that captivated audiences in 2017.

Chartbeat is a partner with some of the largest media organizations, and its list includes content from those partners.

How does it get engagement metrics for a piece of digital content?

"... we count up the amount of time (a user) spends with the page in an active browser tab — a foregrounded tab where the user has recently scrolled, typed, or moved their mouse — and then average that number across users," according to Chartbeat.

It also looks at referrals, or where a person's click came from; for some media those page clicks come from Facebook or other social media outlets. They also come from direct visits to the outlet's website, push alerts on a mobile phone, and more.

Here is the Top 10 from Chartbeat's most-engaging content of 2017 list:

• My Family's Slave, from The Atlantic

• I just wanted to survive, from ESPN

• Multiple weapons found in Las Vegas gunman's hotel room, from The New York Times

• Something went 'incredibly wrong' with Las Vegas gunman, brother says; from CNN

• Have smartphones destroyed a generation?, from The Atlantic

• Weapons cache found at Las Vegas shooter's home, from CNN

• Harvey Weinstein paid off sexual harassment accusers for decades, from The New York Times

• You may want to marry my husband, from The New York Times

• Pictures from women's marches on every continent, from The New York Times

• The lost children of Tuam, from The New York Times

Chartbeat's list includes 100 most-engaged stories. Click here for its full list.