BREWSTER, Ohio - Brewster police in Stark County, Ohio are looking for thieves who broke into a church Sunday morning and stole money.
The suspects broke into Brewster Friends Church at 139 W. Main Street and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say the suspects got into the church by prying open a back door and then prying open several more doors inside.
The suspects are unknown at this time.
Greens leader Richard Di Natale said Australia's approach to drugs is an "unmitigated disaster," and it's time for that to change.
The government had until midday Sunday to either arrange the migrants' deportation or set them free.
Protesters said newly re-elected Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing nationalist Fidesz party effectively stole the election.
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled their homes in Myanmar since August.