Thieves break into Ohio church, steal cash Sunday morning

Bretton Keenan
10:09 AM, Apr 15, 2018
6 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BREWSTER, Ohio - Brewster police in Stark County, Ohio are looking for thieves who broke into a church Sunday morning and stole money.

The suspects broke into Brewster Friends Church at 139 W. Main Street and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspects got into the church by prying open a back door and then prying open several more doors inside.

The suspects are unknown at this time. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News