Thunderstorm in Chicago flips planes, rips roofs from buildings

A supercell thunderstorm caused extensive damage in the Chicago area Monday evening. The National Weather Service said an 84 mph wind gust was reported Monday evening at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

Tens of thousands of residents were without electricity following the storm.

The wind caused several airplanes to flip over at DuPage airport. The storm peeled roofs off buildings and forced families to find temporary housing.

The system moved into Indiana and Ohio late Monday, causing hundreds of additional reports of damage.

Extreme heat followed the severe weather, with high temperatures nearing 100 degrees on Tuesday.