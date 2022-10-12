Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing to reportedly focus on Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol will hold another public hearing on Thursday.

According to The Washington Post, the hearing is expected to focus on newly obtained Secretary Service documents that reportedly Donald Trump was warned about potential violence but continued to fan the flames, echoing conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Since the last public hearing, committee members said they have collected new evidence and heard from additional witnesses, including Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Reports indicate that Thomas communicated with various state officials in hopes of overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

No in-person witnesses are expected to testify at the hearing, CNN reported on Wednesday. However, sources told the network that the committee may air taped interviews with Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin.

The House panel had originally scheduled the hearing to take place on Sept. 28. It was canceled because Hurricane Ian was battering Florida on that day.

Whether the hearing will be the panel's final meeting remains unclear. Several key committee members, including Vice Chair Liz Cheney, will no longer be in Congress at the start of 2023. There is also a likelihood the committee will cease if Republicans win a majority of seats in next month’s election.