Light Rain
HI: 68°
LO: 61°
A tiger and panther cub pair was seized at the Tijuana Airport Tuesday. Both are safe an in custody. Officials say the cubs were found inside a wooden box with no documentation.
Both were sent from the State of Mexico, but officials say their final destination is unclear.
This isn't the first time a tiger cub has been taken in. Last August a tiger cub was seized from a car at the border by Customs and Border Protection officers.
That cub has been under the care of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
The ban for women driving in Saudi Arabia is expected to end in June.
President Moon Jae-in mentioned the possibility while talking to government officials Wednesday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to secure U.S. support and investment and overcome some foreign policy friction between the two countries.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order that called Venezuela's recently issued cryptocurrency an "attempt to circumvent U.S. sanctions."