A tiger and panther cub pair was seized at the Tijuana Airport Tuesday. Both are safe an in custody. Officials say the cubs were found inside a wooden box with no documentation.

Both were sent from the State of Mexico, but officials say their final destination is unclear.

This isn't the first time a tiger cub has been taken in. Last August a tiger cub was seized from a car at the border by Customs and Border Protection officers.

That cub has been under the care of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.