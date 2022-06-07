Tiger Woods to sit out U.S. Open

After making the cut at the last two major tournaments, Tiger Woods said he will sit out this month’s U.S. Open in hopes of returning in time for the Open Championship next month.

Woods made the cut at the PGA Championship but withdrew before the final round after shooting 79. It was Woods’ second tournament since returning from a serious car accident in 2020.

“My body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” he tweeted. “I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland.”

Woods said he was feeling “sore” after the third round of the PGA Championship.

Woods has not won a tournament since his stunning 2019 rally at the Masters.