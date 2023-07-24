Watch Now
Trader Joe’s recalls two types of cookies because they may contain rocks


Posted at 11:20 AM, Jul 24, 2023
(CNN) — Trader Joe’s announced a recall of two types of cookies, stating that they may contain a foreign material, rocks, in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Almond Windmill Cookies with sell by dates of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23 or Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies with sell by dates of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23 may have been affected.

Remaining cookies have been removed from sale or destroyed, the statement said, but any shoppers who purchased these products should dispose of them.

The statementurged customers not to consume any of the potentially affected cookies and said the products can be returned to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

