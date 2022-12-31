Trailblazing journalism icon Barbara Walters dead at 93

ABC News is reporting that Barbara Walters has died.

Walters started at ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. She also hosted 20/20 and The View for ABC.

In a career that spanned five decades, Walters won 12 Emmy Awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.

"I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain," Walters said when she retired from The View in 2014. "I want instead to sit in a sunny field and admire the very gifted women - and OK, some men too - who will be taking my place."

Walters was 93 years old.