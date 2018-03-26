Train strikes, kills pedestrian and dog in Wisconsin

Fair
HI: 64°
LO: 44°
WAUKESHA -- A train struck and killed a pedestrian and their dog Monday morning in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann told Scripps station WTMJ in Milwaukee that the train hit a pedestrian and a dog around 6:40 a.m. near Barstow and Carroll.
The train ended up stopping at Broadway Street in Waukesha for roughly two hours -- which blocked eight streets in the downtown Waukesha area during the morning commute.
Police are still at the scene investigating and have not released any other information.
President Donald Trump has decided to expel 60 Russian diplomats from the U.S. Other countries are taking similar actions against Russia.
The Trump administration says it's expelling 60 Russian diplomats in response to the attack on a former double agent in the U.K.
At least 64 people are dead and more than a dozen are missing after a fire tore through a shopping center in Kemerovo, Siberia.
The two people accused are now advisers to Prime Minister Theresa May.