TripAdvisor releases list of hotels in starring roles

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 44°
Caesars Palace named top movie destination for tourist to visit.
With the Academy Awards right around the corner, TripAdvisor has released a list of American hotels that have shone brightly on the big screen.
The hotels are:
CLICK HERE FOR RELATED PHOTO GALLERY
Las Vegas has been a popular spot for movies as well. If you're planning to visit Vegas, here are some spots to check out:
TripAdvisor is a travel planning and booking website. The 90th Academy Awards will take place March 4 in Los Angeles. The awards show will begin at 5 p.m. PST.
The European Union and the United Kingdom are at odds again about what Brexit will mean for the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.
The Nobel Institute says police are looking into a possible false nomination of President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The head of Russia's Olympic committee said Wednesday its IOC membership has been "fully restored."
Experts from the United Nations found North Korea has been sending supplies to Syria that could be used in the production of chemical weapons.