Trooper crawls into NY drainage pipe to rescue missing dog

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — A state trooper is being lauded for crawling about 15 feet into a culvert pipe in upstate New York to rescue a missing golden retriever named Lilah.

The 13-year-old dog was rescued on Sunday in Conklin near Binghamton. Lilah's owner found her in the pipe after being missing since Friday afternoon. Lilah's owner says he's grateful State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone had the compassion and initiative to save his dog in the drainage pipe.

The trooper and retriever both emerged from the pipe soaking wet, but safe. Lilah is recovering nicely and out walking, this time on a leash, her owner said.