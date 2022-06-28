Watch Now
Trooper crawls into NY drainage pipe to rescue missing dog

In this image provided by the New York State Police, Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone, right, poses for a photo with 13-year-old golden retriever Lilah, and her owner Rudy Fuehrer, after the trooper rescued her from a culvert pipe in Conklin, NY., on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Rasaphone grabbed a rope and crawled about 15 feet into the pipe, got to the dog and put her collar on her, and pulled the dog to safety with Fuehrer's help.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 16:12:09-04

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — A state trooper is being lauded for crawling about 15 feet into a culvert pipe in upstate New York to rescue a missing golden retriever named Lilah.

The 13-year-old dog was rescued on Sunday in Conklin near Binghamton. Lilah's owner found her in the pipe after being missing since Friday afternoon. Lilah's owner says he's grateful State Trooper Jimmy Rasaphone had the compassion and initiative to save his dog in the drainage pipe.

The trooper and retriever both emerged from the pipe soaking wet, but safe. Lilah is recovering nicely and out walking, this time on a leash, her owner said.

