Trump defends tariffs, says 'trade wars are good'

CNN
3:35 AM, Mar 2, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L), Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) (L) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (R) listen during a meeting with bipartisan members of the Congress at the Cabinet Room of the White House February 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump held a meeting with lawmakers to discuss school and community safety. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong
Copyright Getty Images

President Donald Trump argued Friday that trade wars can be good, even though his promise of steel and aluminum tariffs rattled markets.

"When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win," Trump wrote on Twitter.

He added, "Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don't trade anymore-we win big. It's easy!"

Trump's plan, announced on Thursday, will impose a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% tariff on aluminum. The announcement caught investors off guard and immediately raised concerns about retaliation from China or other major US trading partners.

 

 

US | World News