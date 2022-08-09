Trump, GOP lawmakers fundraise after Mar-a-Lago FBI search, Hillary Clinton appeared to do the same

Just hours after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began executing a search warrant on the Mar-a-Lago residence and resort of former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, GOP lawmakers and groups began sending out emails condemning the search and taking the opportunity to boost their fundraising efforts.

As Insider reported, the Republican National Committee (RNC) called for donations and said it would match donations by anonymous donors calling it the "last chance" to save Donald Trump.

The RNC called the FBI's search of Trump's estate a "raid" and said "it's hard to believe it but it's true."

Trump's own fundraising team said "These are dark times for our Nation" in a message to supporters, saying "The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt, must be exposed and stopped."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also spoke out on the matter saying that he was "FURIOUS!" and accused the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) of being weaponized.

Rep. Jim Jordan asked for donations in a message attacking Democrats, saying that the money would help the GOP secure a majority in Congress for the upcoming elections, Insider reported.

But it wasn't just Republicans who solicited donations off the back of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. And, while it's not entirely clear yet what exactly the bureau was searching for at Trump's estate when they allegedly broke open a safe, as Trump put it, Democratic committees asked for donations as well in the hours after the search.

American Bridge and Never Again are both linked to the Democratic party and both praised the DOJ and the FBI while asking for donations themselves.

Never Again wrote in an email obtained by Insider asking for $10 donations, writing of Trump, "We're excited for his web of lies to unravel and for him and his friends to be brought to justice."

As Fox News reported, on Tuesday former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign sent out a tweet that appeared to fundraise off the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search.

A tweet that was sent out said, "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"

As CNN reported, the former president was not in Florida when the FBI search warrant was executed. Axios reported that Trump was in New York City at the time.

Trump said his Florida residence and resort was "raided" by FBI agents. Trump released the statement on Monday, writing that his "beautiful home" was "currently under siege."

Agents seemed to be focused on an area of the club where Trump's residence and offices are located, according to CNN, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform, writing, "After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

It wasn't immediately clear what the specific reason for the FBI raid was or what specific part of an investigation it was connected to.