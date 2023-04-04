Trump surrenders to NY authorities ahead of arraignment

UPDATE (11:40 AM): Former President Donald Trump has surrendered to authorities at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. Trump himself described the experience as “SURREAL” as he traveled from Trump Tower to a lower Manhattan courtroom, where he was to face a judge as the first former president in American history to be criminally prosecuted. A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything. The arraignment amounts to a remarkable reckoning for Trump after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings.

UPDATE (11:34 AM): Former President Donald Trump has entered the Manhattan courtroom where he is scheduled for arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment during his 2016 campaign. Trump reached the 15th floor courtroom about 70 minutes after he entered the courthouse to surrender and be booked ahead of the hearing.

UPDATE (11:14 AM): Former President Donald Trump has come to a New York City courtroom for his arraignment on criminal charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation. He's to be the first president ever to be charged with a crime. The Republican former president has denied any wrongdoing, has repeatedly assailed the investigation and has called the indictment “political persecution," predicting it would damage Democrats in 2024. Trump’s lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina have said that Trump “did not commit any crime" and that they "will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court."

UPDATE (11:10 AM): Former President Donald Trump has surrendered to authorities at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, Trump turned and waved to crowds outside the building before heading inside to be fingerprinted and processed. He arrived at court in an eight-car motorcade that took him from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan. Along the way, he posted on his social media platform: “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

UPDATE (11:07 AM): Former President Donald Trump has arrived at a Manhattan courthouse where his surrender on criminal charges has created a spectacle even by his standards. Hundreds of onlookers, protesters, journalists and a few politicians swarmed into a small park across the street from the courthouse on Tuesday and metal barricades separated Trump supporters from anti-Trump protesters. Police stepped in to break up small skirmishes and TV trucks ringed a park across the street. The crowds grew larger in the moments leading up to Trump's arrival to become the first president or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.