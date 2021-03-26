Two teen girls charged with murder after alleged botched carjacking in D.C.

Two teenage girls were charged with felony murder this week after an alleged botched carjacking resulted in the death of a 66-year-old man in Washington, D.C.

According to DC police, a 13-year-old and 15-year-old attacked Mohammad Anwar with a taser Tuesday causing him to crash his vehicle while the suspects attempted to carjack him.

According to The Washington Post, Anwar was thrown from the car.

The Post reported the girls attempted to flee the scene but were captured by officers and a member of the National Guard, who happened to be in the area.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Anwar was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Post reported that the girls appeared in D.C. Superior Court via video on Wednesday and pleaded "not involved," which means not guilty in juvenile court.