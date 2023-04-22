U.S. tracking at least 650 potential cases of UFOs

(KERO) — An office within the Pentagon is carefully reviewing cases of unexplained aerial sightings to monitor for threats and find answers to reports of hundreds of mysterious events in the skies.

The Unites States Senate Armed Services subcommittee had a hearing about the current situation on Wednesday. During the hearing, Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon's All- Domain Anomaly Resolution said the U.S. government is tracking more than 650 potential cases of so-called "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly known as UFO's.

"Of those over 650, we've prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value," said Kirkpatrick.

The AARO, who also played a key role in identifying the Chinese spy balloon that traversed the U.S. in February says most of the sightings are not cause for alarm and says any potential threats still likely emanate from this world.