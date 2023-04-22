Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

U.S. tracking at least 650 potential cases of UFOs

Latest US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
UFOs
Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 14:03:54-04

(KERO) — An office within the Pentagon is carefully reviewing cases of unexplained aerial sightings to monitor for threats and find answers to reports of hundreds of mysterious events in the skies.

The Unites States Senate Armed Services subcommittee had a hearing about the current situation on Wednesday. During the hearing, Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon's All- Domain Anomaly Resolution said the U.S. government is tracking more than 650 potential cases of so-called "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly known as UFO's.

"Of those over 650, we've prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value," said Kirkpatrick.

The AARO, who also played a key role in identifying the Chinese spy balloon that traversed the U.S. in February says most of the sightings are not cause for alarm and says any potential threats still likely emanate from this world.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets