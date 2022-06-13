Uber releases annual 'lost and found' report

(KERO) — Uber has released its annual lost and found index and it includes everything from tater tots to grandma's teeth.

The most common items left behind by rideshare passengers include phones, wallets, keys, and ordinary items carried in their pockets. But the bizarre things left behind include tater tots, caviar, a pet tortoise, and a bucket of slime, to name just a few.

The most forgetful passengers live in Austin, Texas, but Phoenix and Atlanta also made the list.

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers that they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.

Of course, rideshare passengers will have to decide if the left-behind tater tots are worth it.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items:

Phone / camera Wallet Keys Backpack / purse Headphones / speaker Glasses Clothing Vape Jewelry ID

The 10 most “forgetful” cities:

Austin, TX (second year in a row at #1!) Charlotte, NC Houston, TX Indianapolis, IN Dallas, TX Kansas City, KS Atlanta, GA Tampa Bay, FL Columbus, OH Phoenix, AZ

The 10 most unique lost items: