UN: 2 million people have left Ukraine since Russian invasion

Romania Russia Ukraine War
Andreea Alexandru/AP
Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine hold flowers, on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. It is a global day to celebrate women, but many fleeing Ukraine feel only the stress of finding a new life for their children as husbands, brothers and fathers stay behind to defend their country from Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Posted at 8:06 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 11:06:26-05

KYIV, Ukraine — The United Nations says more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Data from the U.N. says most of the refugees have gone to Poland.

Other nearby countries, including Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia, are seeing thousands of refugees.

The U.N. has warned that the conflict could lead to the worst refugee crisis since World War II.

"As the situation continues to unfold, an estimated 4 million people may flee Ukraine," the U.N. said.

The mayor of Lviv, which is in western Ukraine, reportedly said his city is struggling to keep up with the influx of refugees.

On Tuesday, he asked for more support from the international community.

