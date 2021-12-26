Watch
United Food and Commercial Workers Union wants companies to promote masks for customers

Posted at 8:27 AM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 11:27:53-05

(KERO) — Food and retail workers are burned out after nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union said more than 50,000 retail and grocery workers have been infected or exposed to COVID-19. At least 213 have died.

And now there's the rise in cases from the omicron variant.

The union sent a letter to 63 retail chains calling on them to step up their safety policies. They want companies to once again promote masks for customers and distribute personal protective equipment to workers.

All these factors are contributing to the labor shortage in the service industry.

