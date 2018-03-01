US ambassador to Mexico stepping down

The US ambassador to Mexico has announced that she is stepping down in May.

Roberta Jacobson made the announcement in a tweet in Spanish on Thursday, "I will be departing at the beginning of May, in search of other opportunities."

The resignation comes at a time when US relations with Mexico have been strained. Jacobson ended her tweet stating, "We are Stronger Together!"

Last weekend, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto called off an official trip to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump after a tense phone call.

CNN previously reported Peña Nieto was tentatively planning the trip for March, a White House official said, but the official confirmed to CNN that the trip was put on hold following the phone call, which took place on February 20.