US Harrier jet crashes in East Africa

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: U.S. military Harrier jets fly over during the national anthem before the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
A United State Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II jet crashed in Djibouti, in East Africa, on Tuesday, according to two defense officials.
The pilot was able to eject and is currently being medically evaluated the officials added. The extent of the pilot's injuries are currently unknown.
The United States has a large military presence in Djibouti based at Camp Lemonnier.
