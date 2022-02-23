US House candidate apologizes for actions at children's sleepover party

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A U.S. House candidate in Oklahoma has apologized after reports that she became intoxicated, berated several middle-school-aged girls at a sleepover party and vomited in a clothes hamper.

Democrat Abby Broyles told television station KFOR that she had an adverse reaction after drinking wine and taking sleep medication given to her by a friend.

"Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated. And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper," Broyles told KFOR.

Parents who attended the party told the news outlet NonDoc that Broyles used profanity and berated several of the 12- and 13-year-olds, commenting on one girl's acne and another's Hispanic ethnicity.

In the interview with KFOR, Broyles apologized to the girls and their families.

"I want to say sorry from the bottom of my heart, I apologize for any hurt or damage or trauma that my behavior, when I didn’t know what I was doing, caused," she said. "I’m deeply sorry."

Broyles was asked whether she has a substance abuse problem. The Democrat said, "No."