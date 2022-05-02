Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

US pediatricians' group moves to abandon race-based guidance

Pediatricians Race
Amr Alfiky/AP
A pediatrician examines a newborn baby in her clinic in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. In a new policy statement released Monday, May 2, 2022, the American Academy of Pediatrics says it is putting all its guidance under the microscope to eliminate “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
Pediatricians Race
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 14:02:03-04

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it is putting all its guidance under the microscope to eliminate “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities.

The influential group's pledge comes in a new policy statement released Monday.

"Racism has infiltrated and impacted health care delivery and outcomes in this country for more than 400 years," a statement from the academy says.

The policy's lead author says doctors are concerned that Black youngsters have been undertreated and overlooked by flawed practices.

The academy says it has begun a purge of outdated advice. It also encourages pediatricians and institutions to evaluate how race-based care in their practices.

Other major doctor groups including the American Medical Association have also pledged to re-examine their own policies.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness