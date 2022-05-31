Uvalde victims to be buried in custom caskets

The children killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas will be buried in custom caskets.

Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries said he and his son worked tirelessly to get the caskets assembled, designed and delivered in time for the funerals.

The caskets feature various themes including Pokemon and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ganem said he met with family members of each victim to come up with custom designs for each child.

The caskets typically cost around $3,800. Donations helped cover the costs.

The May 24 attack left 19 children and two teachers dead. Authorities said the gunman was killed after nearly an hour inside a classroom where he carried out the massacre.