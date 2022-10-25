Watch Now
NewsCovering America

Actions

Victim assistance guidance updated in Boeing 737 MAX crashes

Boeing China
Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Boeing China
Posted at 6:02 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 21:05:30-04

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued renewed and updated guidance concerning victim assistance amid outrage from those related to victims after multiple deadly crashes.

DOJ guidance updates came after tough criticism directly from the families of victims who died in multiple Boeing 737 Max crashes.

A judge in Texas ruled that people killed in the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are to be legally considered "crime victims."

Families argued in the case that the U.S. government "lied and violated their rights through a secret process," asking a judge to rescind the aircraft manufacturer's immunity from criminal prosecution.

It was part of a $2.5 billion deal, arraigning Boeing on felony charges, Reuters reported.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who met virtually with families of some of the Boeing crash victims, said, "the revised guidelines will ensure that we continue to fulfill our obligations to victims and witnesses."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra