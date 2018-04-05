Video captures bobcat, snake facing off in Arizona

Fair
HI: 83°
LO: 58°
The video was taken in the Scottsdale area by Laura Lucky.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An Arizona resident captured a dangerous encounter between a bobcat and rattlesnake earlier this week.
The video taken by Laura Lucky in Scottsdale shows the pair facing off along a sidewalk.
The bobcat paws and bites at the snake as it tries to slither away and, at times, strike back. At the end of the video, one is clearly the winner.
Watch the encounter in the video player above.
Yulia Skripal, the daughter of a poisoned former Russian spy, has woken up.
A spokesperson for President Rodrigo Duterte said Boracay will be shut down for six months in order to conduct some "much needed rehabilitation."
Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Caso met with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen on Wednesday.
Applicants get points for things like language skills, family ties and job offers. Those points can add up to permanent residence.