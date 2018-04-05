Video captures bobcat, snake facing off in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An Arizona resident captured a dangerous encounter between a bobcat and rattlesnake earlier this week.

The video taken by Laura Lucky in Scottsdale shows the pair facing off along a sidewalk.

The bobcat paws and bites at the snake as it tries to slither away and, at times, strike back. At the end of the video, one is clearly the winner.

