Video captures bobcat, snake facing off in Arizona

KNXV
10:18 AM, Apr 5, 2018
4 mins ago

The video was taken in the Scottsdale area by Laura Lucky.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An Arizona resident captured a dangerous encounter between a bobcat and rattlesnake earlier this week. 

The video taken by Laura Lucky in Scottsdale shows the pair facing off along a sidewalk. 

The bobcat paws and bites at the snake as it tries to slither away and, at times, strike back. At the end of the video, one is clearly the winner.

Watch the encounter in the video player above. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News